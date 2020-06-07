I refuse to believe that systemic racism is present in the United States today. I do believe there is a concerted organized movement to destroy what the United States stands for, specifically life, liberty and the pursuit of, not the right to, happiness.
The rationale I hear is that racist whites stereotype all blacks as potentially criminals. Couldn’t the argument be made that blacks stereotype whites as being racist?
I feel these protests are totally justified because these cops obviously behaved with totally deplorable conduct. I also believe that the overwhelming majority, many more than even voted for the first African American president, resoundingly denounced the murder of Floyd.
I ask you how racist is it to put a sign in your business, “Don’t burn, this is a minority business?" Doesn’t that mean, it’s OK to burn down white businesses, just not minority-owned business?
I am happy to debate anyone on this issue in private or public. In 2020, over twice as many unarmed whites were killed by police than blacks. How interesting the left-wing media is silent about the truth. That’s because they are owned and dominated by the establishment, along with the left-wing mayors and governors who allow the looting and destruction in their historically left-wing cities because it’s what their establishment masters demand.
The KKK, Jim Crow, and resistance to adopting the 13th amendment were Democratic platforms. Trump has done more for black America in three years than the last 30.
Steven Tambroni
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.