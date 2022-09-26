Most wanted
Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call.

ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call.

Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.

