ALBANY -- Albany police said Monday Rentavious Unterrious Lewis has been arrested and charged with felony murder in the May 6 shooting death of Jaylin Stanford.
The 16-year-old Stanford was one of five people in a Honda Accord that was struck multiple times by gunfire at Turner Field Road and Meadow Drive. When Albany Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found Stanford deceased; Emanuel Hill, 20, Shakeriah Harper, 21, and Lovell Mingo, 18, all with gunshot injuries. Another person, Willie Harris, 18, was on the scene but was uninjured.
Lewis, who is also known as "Monsta," is 26 years old. Anyone with additional information about the accused assailant is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact APD's Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 302-0802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.