Naomi Sims still enjoys working in ABAC’s Donaldson Dining Hall after 46 years.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job.

“I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy seeing the students from all over the world. I tell them they are like my children. They come and go.”

