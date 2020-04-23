The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday for Southwest Georgia.
The Georgia counties listed in the watch include: Brooks, Decatur, Grady, Lowndes, Seminole, and Thomas.
A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.
The watch replaces a watch previously issued for Dougherty County on Thursday morning.
The new watch is set to expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UvFMsZBax2— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 23, 2020
