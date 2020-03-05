ALBANY -- A flood warning put in place by the National Weather Service Wednesday continues this morning as thunderstorms bring heavy rains that are pounding the region.
The latest update from the Tallahassee division of the National Weather Service said the flood warning would remain in place "from late Thursday night or until the warning is cancelled." At 11 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS noted, the Flint River was at 18.1 feet, leading to a forecast of minor flooding. Flood stage is 26 feet.
The NWS release said the river will rise above flood stage by Friday morning and continue to rise to near 30.6 feet by early Sunday morning. The area around the Oakridge Drive Bridge is expected to see minor flooding that is already evident near the Veterans Park Amphitheatre and Riverfront Park downtown.
The NWS encourages persons who live or have interests along the river to monitor latest forecasts and be prepared to take necessary precautions. Motorists are encouraged not to drive through flooded areas.
In an update filed at 7:30 this morning, the National Weather Service said a surface low pressure system and stalled front draped along the Gulf Coast will be the focus for numerous showers and thunderstorms from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast. A nearly continuous feed of sub-tropical and Gulf moisture over this frontal boundary will help fuel organized thunderstorms from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the southern Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
The service's Storm Prediction Center has slight risks for severe weather in effect over southern Georgia, southeast Alabama, and northern Florida, where 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Rapid runoff, urban ponding and localized flash floods will be more prevalent over this region. The risk area shifts to parts of Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina Thursday into the night with another 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
By Friday, a drier and cooler stretch of weather will settle in across the South and persist into the upcoming weekend.
