In this election year it is vital that we ask ourselves: Where are we headed as a nation?
For hundreds of years, historians and scholars have studied the factors that caused the death and decline of great empires. Scholars like Edward Gibbon, who wrote the classic “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” and the well-known Arnold Toynbee, who wrote “A Study of History,” both set forth the causes of the fall of the great empires on earth showed the common signs of degeneration just before they disappeared from the scene of world history.
Someone has said, “The future cannot be seen clearly without the past.” It was Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, who said, “Those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it.”
Nations do not simply die; they dissolve or erode from within. They self-destruct when the moral rot reaches a point of no return and the salt has lost its savor.
Nations on the verge of collapse are plagued by lawlessness, riots, economic insolvency, national debt, loss of values, selfishness, and the breakdown of social order. Peace and order become impossible to maintain. Those who are the figures of authority are disdained and vilified.
Then the enemies of democracy and righteousness come to get a spoil, and the nation cannot resist. The nation that loses its moral fiber and the spirit of sacrifice cannot remain in its former glory.
These are well-worn paths to disaster and stark warnings to any nation.
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
