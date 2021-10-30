Even going for a brief walk in Albany neighborhoods yields beautiful surprises. Walking at a steady and slow pace, you are bound to hear birds, and looking in the direction you think the sound came from can be incredibly rewarding. For example, a hawk can hide in the shade of a pine tree that has not yet been cut down in our city, as it did this morning. A quarter of a mile brought me much joy for the rest of the day.
Even going for a brief walk in Albany neighborhoods yields beautiful surprises. Walking at a steady and slow pace, you are bound to hear birds, and looking in the direction you think the sound came from can be incredibly rewarding. For example, a hawk can hide in the shade of a pine tree that has not yet been cut down in our city, as it did this morning. A quarter of a mile brought me much joy for the rest of the day.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Even going for a brief walk in Albany neighborhoods yields beautiful surprises. Walking at a steady and slow pace, you are bound to hear birds, and looking in the direction you think the sound came from can be incredibly rewarding. For example, a hawk can hide in the shade of a pine tree that has not yet been cut down in our city, as it did this morning. A quarter of a mile brought me much joy for the rest of the day.
Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer
Even going for a brief walk in Albany neighborhoods yields beautiful surprises. Walking at a steady and slow pace, you are bound to hear birds, and looking in the direction you think the sound came from can be incredibly rewarding. For example, a hawk can hide in the shade of a pine tree that has not yet been cut down in our city, as it did this morning. A quarter of a mile brought me much joy for the rest of the day.
ALBANY — Even going for a brief walk in Albany neighborhoods yields beautiful surprises. Walking at a steady and slow pace, you are bound to hear birds, and looking in the direction you think the sound came from can be incredibly rewarding. For example, a hawk can hide in the shade of a pine tree that has not yet been cut down in our city, as it did this morning. A quarter of a mile brought me much joy for the rest of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.