TIFTON — Addressing the incoming freshman students at the annual Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Freshman Convocation on a drizzly, gray Saturday morning, new ABAC President Tracy Brundage said the students should use the opportunity as a “springboard" to their futures.
“This day serves as a springboard toward your future self,” Brundage told the standing-room-only crowd in front of historic Tift Hall. “We are honored that ABAC is able to accompany you on this significant journey.
“At ABAC, we pride ourselves on teaching you the transferrable skills needed for success. ABAC is a place where you can achieve your full potential, a place where you can realize your dreams. We want you to feel a sense of belonging here.”
Brundage, the first female president in the history of ABAC, took office on Aug. 1. For the past four years, she has served as the president of Keystone (Pa.) College.
“You are members of the Class of 2026 at ABAC,” Brundage said. “I’m going to consider you my special class because you are beginning your ABAC career the same time that I am beginning my ABAC career.
“I encourage you to move forward with an inquisitive spirit and start writing your success story. Know that we are here for you, and we want to help you become the best person that you can be.”
Ivey Cook, a junior agricultural education major from Ty Ty, also spoke to the freshmen from a student’s perspective. At the finale of the ceremony, the students arranged themselves on the front of the campus for a drone camera picture of the entire group.
