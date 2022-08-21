convocation abac.jpg

Freshman students at ABAC arrange themselves in front of Tift Hall for a unique drone camera photo at the end of the Freshman Convocation ceremony.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Addressing the incoming freshman students at the annual Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Freshman Convocation on a drizzly, gray Saturday morning, new ABAC President Tracy Brundage said the students should use the opportunity as a “springboard" to their futures.

“This day serves as a springboard toward your future self,” Brundage told the standing-room-only crowd in front of historic Tift Hall. “We are honored that ABAC is able to accompany you on this significant journey.

