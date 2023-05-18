ALBANY — Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator, has announced the opening of a new car wash in Albany. Located at 107 S. Westover Blvd., the new Whistle Express Car Wash will kick off a celebration on May 25, as it hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with the Albany Chamber of Commerce.
During its grand opening weekend (Friday-Sunday), the team will offer free washes and discounted membership promotions for only $10 a month for the first three months.
Whistle Express Car Wash offers express car washing services that are both fast and economical. By utilizing innovative technology and cutting-edge equipment, Whistle Express Car Wash enables customers to treat their cars to a premium on-site experience in less than 10 minutes, ensuring a clean, polished, and well-protected exterior.
In addition, customers can benefit from the higher-powered vacuums and air nozzles available for a spotless interior. Whistle Express Car Wash is committed to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, including the use of biodegradable detergents and water reclamation technology, to make each car wash as environmentally friendly as possible.
“Albany is a beautiful town with a rich history and a friendly community, offering a low cost-of-living that makes it an ideal place for businesses to thrive,” Bob Benjamin, chief operations officer at Magnolia Wash Holdings, said in a news release. “The new Whistle Express Car Wash underscores our commitment to bringing top-of-the-line and sustainable express washes to local communities, and we’re looking forward to becoming the go-to car wash for everyone in Albany.
“With summer travel season fast approaching, our aim is to make car washing easy and convenient for all road-trippers as well. Our facility guarantees a fast and hassle-free experience, allowing you and your loved ones to hit the road for vacation in no time.”
The new Whistle Express Car Wash in Albany is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings and is one of 23 active car washes owned by Magnolia in Georgia. In recent years, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion. The express car wash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The Whistle Express Car Wash Albany location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information about the new car wash and its membership packages, visit WhistleExpressCarWash.com
