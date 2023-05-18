car wash.jpg

ALBANY — Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator, has announced the opening of a new car wash in Albany. Located at 107 S. Westover Blvd., the new Whistle Express Car Wash will kick off a celebration on May 25, as it hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with the Albany Chamber of Commerce.

During its grand opening weekend (Friday-Sunday), the team will offer free washes and discounted membership promotions for only $10 a month for the first three months.

