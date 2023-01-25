ALBANY – Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany in 2014, announced its latest business development, 7 Brew Coffee, has opened in Thomasville. The refreshment franchise is known for its infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies and teas. The drive-thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along U.S. Highway 19 in Thomasville.
The Thomasville location is the first 7 Brew Coffee franchise location in Georgia. But Davis Companies says the franchise will soon be available across the state.
“We're thrilled to develop for such a dynamic company as 7 Brew," founder and CEO of Davis Companies Matthew Davis said. "This is the first of 76 locations we plan to develop in the state of Georgia. Their positive, can-do, American entrepreneurial spirit is a perfect fit for how we operate at Davis Companies, and we're proud to call 7 Brew a partner."
7 Brew Coffee, is the fastest-growing franchise in the United States. The company prides itself on serving more than just coffee. The experience of 7 Brew Coffee includes energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, teas and more. With more than 3,000 locations planned, 7 Brew Coffee is a “revolution that treats people like people – that makes them feel warmed, loved, and important – all before they take the first sip.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.