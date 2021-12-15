LEESBURG -- The Lee County Board of Commissioners agreed unanimously Tuesday to name the new boat landing portion of the bypass park "Jackson's Ford." This is the section of Kinchafoonee Creek where the new kayak/canoe access ramp will be installed soon by Georgia DNR.
A paper called "Historical Sketch of Lee County" (circa 1941) mentions the crossing of Kinchafoonee Creek by General Andrew Jackson in 1818 to fight in the First Seminole Indian War. Several pages of this work include mention of Jackson' Bridge and Jackson's Ford. The 1870 and 1907 Lee County maps also have a location called Jackson's Bridge. The bridge/ford was located in a wide bend in the creek just west of the Leesburg city limits.
The location corresponds with the vicinity of the current Georgia Highway 32 bridge and the new bypass park. There are several shallow spots and shoals in the creek that could be the site mentioned in the paper, but the exact location is unknown at this time.
This place historically is important in Lee County. Jackson's army consisted of 800 U.S. Army regulars, 1,000 Tennessee Volunteers, 1,000 Georgia militia and 1,400 Lower Creek (Muscogee) under the command of William McIntosh. The then-friendly Lower Creeks included the warriors of Chehaw Village, near present-day Leesburg, and Herod Town, north of Chehaw (now in Terrell County).
Jackson left Nashville with the U.S. Army regulars and the Tennessee volunteers, heading to Chehaw. There is no mention readily available of how many men crossed the creek here, but it must have been almost 3,000. There are several sources that place Jackson and his men at Chehaw gathering supplies and caring for the sick and wounded in 1818 before marching south to Ft. Scott at the junction of the Flint and Chattahoochee rivers.
The naming of the new boat landing is the last step needed to complete the registration of the lower Kinchafoonee Creek as an official Georgia Water Trail. Sponsored by the Georgia River Network. The network developed an app that gives paddlers detailed information on places to paddle in Georgia with amenities, sights and other important information. Having it registered as a water trail can open up the area to more visitors to come to Lee County for paddling. That concept already is being used successfully across Georgia on existing water trails.
