LEESBURG -- The Lee County 100-Acre Park Committee is continuing its work on developing the new park off the U.S. 19 Bypass.
Phase 1 of this development is already proceeding with the Kinchafoonee Creekside 3-acre portion of the park. Although the park is not currently open, many projects already have been completed or are in progress. Already installed are eight picnic tables and a kiosk stand with creek and park information. Additionally, the small shed at the park has been upgraded with electricity and has been freshly painted. In the very near future, a well and small shower will be installed for visitors to have fresh water.
Hiking trails with signage are being constructed in the wooded area of the park. Three such trails are now in place and have been named Flint Ridge Trail, Muscogee Trace Trail and Old Herod Trail. Future trails also are being studied. Boy Scout Troop 1 from Leesburg has installed duck boxes along the creekside portion of Old Herod Trail, and they also installed three observation benches on the Flint Ridge Trail.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has committed to installing a canoe/kayak ramp some time in the near future for paddling access in the creekside park.
A name has not been approved for this part of the park as of this writing, but officials say they hope to have one by the end of the year. Having a name for the park and paddling site allows Lee County to include the Kinchafoonee Creek on the Georgia Water Trail database, which can be accessed by anyone looking for a place to paddle in Georgia. This access point is the last one needed to complete the water trail requirements for the creek.
Leesburg officials were able to announce that the city will receive a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) grant to put in sewer, water and well services along the U.S. 19 Bypass, which will facilitate park development immensely.
Further phases are being discussed and researched by the committee, including a multipurpose use area, agriculture structures and building, offices, RV camp park, and sports/festival greenspace. Many of the committee members have already visited other facilities in other counties in Georgia to discuss with officials what they have experienced with their efforts. Visited facilities include those in Decatur, Bulloch, Laurens, Rabun and other counties as well as the Perry Agrirama.
The committee is also considering an architectural firm to help design and build such a facility once the requirements and needs are determined by the committee and Lee County Board of Commissioners.
