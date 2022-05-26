Feeding the Valley Site Manager Cheryl Maddox, right, accepts a donation from Albany Herald Retail Advertising Manager Heather Harrison. The funds came from participant donations and proceeds from the Herald's recent Readers Choice Awards event.
ALBANY -- At Feeding the Valley, the food bank that serves a large swath of southwest Georgia's hungry residents, that old adage of "any little bit helps" certainly applies, as the organization seeks to meet the nutritional needs of a growing number of people who are having trouble keeping their families fed.
But Cheryl Maddox, the site manager of Feeding the Valley in the Albany region, says there are donations that help even more: Cold hard cash.
Maddox met with Albany Herald Retail Advertising Manager Heather Harrison Wednesday to accept a donation on behalf of the newspaper, funds collected as part of its recent Readers Choice Awards celebration.
"We appreciate every donation we receive, but when members of the community like the Herald make a monetary donation like this, it goes a lot farther," Maddox said. "There are so many needs we can help meet with this donation: It helps pay for cold storage while we're finishing up our new facility, it helps us buy gas back and forth to Columbus to pick up food, it helps keep the lights on."
Maddox said monetary donations also can be used to help with purchases of food and other items needed for summer and after-school programs.
"We purchase things like backpacks and items to go in them for programs like our Kids Cafe," she said. "We get a lot of calls from schools in the district about helping provide for the needs of our school kids while they're on their summer break.
"Obviously, we appreciate every donation; we're pleased to get every can of food that people donate. But we appreciate monetary donations simply because we're able to do more with them. Money goes a long way at Feeding the Valley."
The Herald collected donations and added proceeds from its Readers Choice event at Pretoria Fields Brewery to raise funds for Feeding the Valley.
