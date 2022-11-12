TIFTON — Nominations are now open for the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer. The state winner will be announced at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show on Jan. 19 in Tifton. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF.
The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award is based on the applicant’s overall farm operation; environmental and stewardship practices; and leadership, civic, church, and community service activities.
“We have so many young peanut farmers making a difference in their communities, and I consider this awards program a great opportunity to recognize one young peanut farmer for their contributions to the agricultural industry,” Joe Boddiford, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, said in a news release.
The award is open to any active Georgia peanut farmer who is not over 45 years of age, as of Jan. 19, 2023. An individual may receive the award only once. There is no limit on the number of applicants from each county in Georgia.
“BASF is honored to be a sponsor of the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award,” Dan Watts, the district manager of BASF Crop Protection Products, said. “We are committed to agriculture and bringing new innovative solutions to producers that will allow them to continue to be successful.”
The 2022 winner was Shane Branch of Baxley. The award winner receives registration and hotel accommodations to attend the Southern Peanut Growers Conference, July 27-29 at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Miramar Beach, Fla., and a sign to display at his or her farm.
