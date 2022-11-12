peanut.jpg

TIFTON — Nominations are now open for the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer. The state winner will be announced at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show on Jan. 19 in Tifton. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF.

The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award is based on the applicant’s overall farm operation; environmental and stewardship practices; and leadership, civic, church, and community service activities.

