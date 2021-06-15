ALBANY -- Norma Gaines-Heath and Alma Noble will square off in a runoff on July 13 to determine who will hold the District 2 School Board seat for the next two years.
The two emerged from a crowded six-person field to score the most votes in the special election Tuesday that drew only 892 voters, 9.11% of the 9,794 registered voters in the district.
"Some of the candidates said we should have held weekend voting, but we could only get 266 voters to come in during the early voting period," Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said after all six precincts in the district turned in their votes Tuesday. "I think the candidates did a good job of getting the word out. There were three forums, and the candidates put up signs all over the district.
"The one thing you can't do is make people go out and vote."
Gaines-Heath claimed 282 votes (31.61% of the total) and Noble 253 (28.36%) to earn their spots in the runoff.
Kenneth Florence collected 116 votes (13%), Debra Trice Wiley 113 (12.67%), Gary Ball 89 (9.98%) and Jeff Hall 36 (4.04%).
Gaines-Heath and Noble will determine who occupies the seat left vacant when Milton "June Bug" Griffin died earlier this year in the July 13 runoff.
