ALBANY -- Everyone from skateboarders to shopping enthusiasts to COVID vaccine-takers made their way to Front Street in downtown Albany Saturday for downtown merchants' first sidewalk sale in recent years.
Perfect weather and the recent loosening of pandemic restrictions had downtown Albany harking back to the days when the streets of its inner-city district were jammed with shoppers and scenesters heading to where the action was.
The downtown event was a concept supported by merchants in the growing downtown district and Albany Downtown Manager Laqurica Gaskins' office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.