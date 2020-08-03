ALBANY -- For any who thought that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing an end or even winding down locally, officials with Phoebe Putney Health System offered some sobering news Monday.
Health System CEO Scott Steiner noted Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany had almost quadrupled from the month of June to July, jumping from 47 admissions in the former to 176 during the latter.
“At Phoebe, we are on day 147 of our battle with COVID-19," Steiner said in a news release. "It has taken amazing strength, stamina and teamwork to get this far, and unfortunately, the fight is far from over.
"In June, we admitted 47 COVID-19 patients to our hospitals in Albany. In July, that number jumped to 176, and over the last week we have had COVID-19 patients in all of our hospitals for the first time in about three months."
Like health officials statewide have been doing throughout the pandemic, Steiner continued to exhort citizens to follow protocols that will help ease the spread of the virus.
"We appreciate the encouragement our community continues to give the Phoebe Family, but the best way to support our health care heroes is to do all you can to prevent the spread of the virus," he said. "We’ve all grown weary of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, but we must continue to follow them. We will not have a healthy economy again until we have a healthy community, and we cannot have a healthy community if people are unwilling to wear masks, avoid crowds and practice proper hand hygiene.
"Following those recommendations will not only help bring relief to our tireless health care workers, it will help keep you and your family safe."
As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 64;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 13;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 1;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 577;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 121;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 32.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
