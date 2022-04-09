ALBANY — And then there were four.
For a community that was a worldwide epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, a community that has grown COVID-weary as its people has dealt with the pandemic, the number “4” was a magical one Friday. That’s how many COVID patients, officials with the Albany-based Phoebe Putney Health System said, were being treated at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
“We are pleased that our COVID admissions have slowed to a trickle,” Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said after Phoebe announced its latest numbers. “After encouraging numbers in March, April has gotten off to a good start, as well. We have not admitted any patients for treatment of COVID so far this month.
“Those four patients we are caring for today have been hospitalized for an extended period and are no longer infectious. They are not yet healthy enough to be discharged, but we hope they will fully recover and be able to return home soon.”
Phoebe’s latest COVID number is the lowest total of COVID-19 inpatients being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester since the pandemic began. All four patients were being treated at the system’s main hospital in Albany. In March, the health system admitted only 28 COVID-19 patients, the second-lowest total of any month during the pandemic.
Because of reduced virus transmission and low hospitalization rates, visitors to Phoebe facilities no longer must double mask, system officials said. As of now, only a well-fitting surgical mask is required. After a thorough review of the latest evidence on personal protective equipment effectiveness and the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Phoebe is now basing its PPE requirements — including masking for visitors — on the CDC’s color-coded COVID-19 transmission level for each county where a Phoebe hospital is located.
“While full PPE will always be required for anyone coming in contact with a patient who has a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 diagnosis, we can now safely reduce some PPE requirements for Phoebe Family members who are not encountering COVID patients and for visitors as well,” Phoebe Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “Those rules will remain in effect as long as CDC county COVID-19 transmission levels remain low or moderate. Stricter rules will be reinstituted if transmission increases to substantial or high levels.”
Currently, the CDC lists the transmission level in Worth County, where Phoebe Worth is located, as low. The level is moderate in Dougherty County and Sumter County, where Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center are located.
The total number of vaccines administered at Phoebe facilities through Friday was 79,330.
