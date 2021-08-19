ALBANY — As the world closely watches the latest rapid surge of the coronavirus — this time via the mutated delta variant — the one thing that represents the shocking nature of the virus is the numbers.
Daily, those numbers — nationally, statewide and locally — have increased with stunning regularity, once again stretching health care facilities to their limits and threatening another at least partial shut-down of businesses.
On Thursday, for instance, Phoebe officials’ latest numbers show that 195 patients are being treated at the system’s facilities. That number surpasses the previous peak of 184 on April 9, 2020.
But even with daily numbers stunning the public, more information is gathered by taking a look at the numbers behind those numbers.
Last Thursday, the number of COVID patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester was 137. Following is a deeper look at that number and specific age groups impacted at southwest Georgia’s Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Phoebe Worth Medical Center.
Total Patients – 137
Total in ICU – 41 (30%)
Total in Acute Care – 96 (70%)
Total Unvaccinated – 121 (88.3%)
Total Vaccinated – 15 (11%) 14 are fully vaccinated, 1 is partially vaccinated
Unknown – 1 (.7%)
Vaccinated with Co-Morbidities – 100%
Unvaccinated with Co-Morbidities – 88%
Taking a look at the Phoebe numbers by age group offers more interesting information. While there were no patients in the Phoebe facilities in the 0-9 age group at the time, there were in all others, including two in the 10-19 group and five in the 20-29 category. Of those seven patients, all were unvaccinated.
The numbers were similar in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups: 14 of 15 patients unvaccinated in the former group and 35 of 37 in the latter.
In the 50-59 category, 24 of 25 patients were unvaccinated, and in the 60-69 group, 26 of 31 patients were unvaccinated, and one was unknown at that time. In the 70-79 age group, 10 of 11 patients were unvaccinated, and in the 80-above bracket, half of the 10 patients were unvaccinated.
Those totals add up to 121 of 137 non-vaccinated patients, an 88.3% unvaccinated rate.
Of the vaccinated patients in the Phoebe facilities during this time, it’s interesting to note, each of them — 100% — was admitted with comorbidities.
Similar numbers have been recorded across the nation, leading the overwhelming majority of health experts to conclude that the best weapon there is against the virus is vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.