ALBANY -- The Southwest Georgia Nurse Honor Guard comprises nurses who volunteer their time to pay tribute to the nurse at the time of their death by performing the Nightingale Tribute and Last Call of Duty at the funeral, memorial, or graveside service.

This ceremony is similar to a military tribute (without guns) and officially releases the nurse from his or her nursing duties.

