Nuts about peanuts ... Georgia Peanut Bank Week honors crop

TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission and Georgia Bankers Association will join forces Oct. 11-15 to promote the 45th annual Georgia Peanut Bank Week. Financial institutions and local banks across the state will offer a tribute to Georgia’s 4,500 peanut farm families and the sustainability they provide to Georgia’s state and local economies.
The 2021 theme, “Georgia Peanuts: Bringing Balance to Your Life,” will showcase the affordable and nutritious peanut. Recent research studies indicate and highlight regularly eating peanuts can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. Individuals can reap these benefits by enjoying one daily ounce (about a handful) of peanuts or two tablespoons of peanut butter.
“We’re excited to continue Georgia Peanut Bank Week for the 45th year and salute peanut farmers and the nutritional benefits of peanuts,” Armond Morris, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, said in a news release. “This promotion is a great way to highlight all peanuts have to offer our communities across the state.”
The annual promotion will be taking place during an opportune time of the year: peanut harvest. In 2020, Georgia peanuts were planted on more than 800,000 acres throughout Georgia and accounted for 53 percent of peanut production in the United States. Peanuts were planted in 76 of Georgia’s 159 counties with an average yield of more than 4,100 pounds per acre.
The Georgia Peanut Commission urges everyone to stop by their local participating bank or financial institution during Georgia Peanut Bank Week to learn more about Georgia peanuts. For more information, visit the GPC website at www.gapeanuts.com.
