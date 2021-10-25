State School Superintendent Richard Woods was joined by Butch Mosely's daughter, son-in-law, and grandson at the Georgia School Superintendents Association's fall conference today to announce the naming of the Mosely Office of Rural Education and Innovation.
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Education's new office to support rural schools and districts will now be known as the Dr. David “Butch" Mosely Office of Rural Education and Innovation, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced.
Dr. David C. Mosely – known as “Butch" to his friends and colleagues – was a lifelong educator who served Georgia's students as a coach, teacher, administrator, and superintendent in school districts across the state. He passed away following an illness in early October.
A native of Climax, Mosely served as superintendent in seven Georgia school districts and was named Superintendent of the Year in 1999 by the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders. He went on to serve for more than two years as a member of the State Board of Education, a position he used to advocate for students, teachers and public education.
“Dr. Butch Mosely was grounded in common sense, his core was rural Georgia, and he always had the heart of an educator," Woods said. “He was a loyal friend to public education and is deeply missed. We are honored to rename the Office of Rural Education and Innovation as a lasting memory of his integrity, insight, and advocacy of rural students, teachers and schools."

Established in July 2021, the Office of Rural Education and Innovation works to address educational needs in rural schools and districts and provide a continued, cabinet-level voice for the needs of rural Georgia in K-12 education policy.
