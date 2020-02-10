greene.png

ATLANTA -- Several southwest Georgia officials visited the Capitol recently as part of a statewide meeting with Constitutional officials. Among those who visited were Bobbie Brown, the tax commissioner for Clay County; Mary Ellen Harnage, the tax commissioner for Terrell County; Mindy Ward, the tax commissioner for Quitman County; state Rep. Gerald Greene; Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton; and Michael Jon Rogerson, probate judge for Seminole County. Greene serves on many committees that impact the work of these elected positions and the people they serve.

