ALBANY — For the first time since the omicron surge started in southwest Georgia in early December, officials at Phoebe Putney Health System have announced a decline in the number of patients being treated for the latest COVID-19 variant.
One hundred sixty-one COVID patients were being treated at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester Monday morning, down significantly from the 195 who were being treated just Thursday of last week.
Phoebe officials warned, though, that the virus has not run its course.
“We are still admitting more COVID patients on a daily basis than we would like, but our number of admissions (in the last few days) was well below our recent average, and our number of discharges was above average,” health system President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. “That is great news and a signal that, hopefully, we have reached the peak of this latest surge.
“Everyone needs to remember that even on the back side of a surge, transmission of the virus can remain high for several weeks. We’re certainly not out of the woods yet.”
Of the 161 Phoebe patients undergoing treatment Monday, 126 were at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, down from 144 on Friday; 29 were being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, up one from Friday; and six were being treated at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, up from four on Friday.
Of the patients being treated at Phoebe facilities Monday, 19 were on ventilators and 43 remained in intensive care. A total of 83.9% of those being treated were not fully vaccinated. Phoebe facilities have administered 78,303 vaccinations.
Phoebe officials said multiple new studies have shown booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization from the omicron variant, even among people with weakened immune systems.
“We now have the science to prove the effectiveness of boosters against omicron,” Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “Through most of 2021, the initial doses of the vaccines did an outstanding job of keeping people out of our hospitals. As the virus mutated and immunity waned, booster shots became an important weapon in our fight against COVID, and they remain extremely important right now.
“Of course, we still want people to wear masks and avoid crowds while this surge continues, but the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself is to get fully vaccinated and boosted.”
Vaccine appointments at Phoebe locations can be made by calling (229) 312-MYMD.
