ALBANY -- A man was shot and killed inside the Riverfront Resource Center building in downtown Albany around 1:10 this afternoon, Albany Police Department Assistant Chief Derrell Smith told The Albany Herald.
APD spokeswoman Phyllis Banks, who arrived on the scene shortly after officers had sealed off the 100 block of Pine with crime scene tape, said police received a call around 1:10 p.m. about a shooting on the second floor of the downtown office complex. She said a black male, who was led away in handcuffs, had shot and killed another black male near the LeVee Studios offices.
"This was not a random act," Banks said. "(The shooting was the results) of an argument between two people who knew each other. (The violence) was confined to this area (on the 100 block of Pine Avenue), and there are no reports of anyone else being injured."
Dozens of law enforcement and first-responder personnel descended on the 100 block of Pine shortly after 1 p.m., and crime scene tape was quickly set up around the perimeter of the entire block. More than a dozen APD vehicles responded, and shortly after the suspect was placed in a police truck and taken away, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler arrived.
"We can't say a lot right now, but there was a shooting, and the victim is deceased," Smith said. "A black male has been taken into custody. We'll know more after we investigate."
Blake Cook, owner of the LeVee studios, said he was away from the premises and was contacted by employees who said a shooting had taken place. He was searching his cellphone for security video footage after talking with police.
Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy was on the scene, and he said that while the building is owned by the county, the second story is leased to another entity.
"All county employees are safe," McCoy said.