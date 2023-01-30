...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10
AM CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
AMERICUS – Violent crime has been on the rise nationally, but gun violence in Sumter County is becoming more real and personal every day. With three shootings just last week, efforts to host a communitywide conversation around rising gun violence and what Sumter County as a whole can do to address the root issues could not be more timely.
The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation is partnering with Sheriff Eric Bryant and Americus Police Chief Mark Scott to have a communitywide conversation about what is happening around crime in Sumter County. The Sumter County Gun Violence & Community Solutions Summit will take place Feb. 3, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.
Led by a team of faculty from the University of Georgia, One Sumter has hired a team of experts to guide this important conversation with business and civic leaders, elected officials, educators, nonprofit leaders, residents and law enforcement officials to delve into the heart of the issues that are resulting in the outward symptom of shootings, drive-bys and deaths.
Nationally, what is happening locally is referred to as “children killing children.” On the rise since the COVID pandemic, it’s an issue that impacts all of Sumter County, its businesses, way of life and efforts to grow and thrive as a community. In short, this isn’t just a law enforcement issue, it isn’t just a juvenile justice issue or an education issue — every employer, elected official, faith leader, and local citizen has a direct stake and investment in the future of this community and the lives of Sumter County’s young people.
The primary objective of the summit is to bring together a diverse group of key stakeholders to identify shared solutions that will lay the groundwork for a strategic plan focused on reducing crime and the related negative economic and social impacts in Sumter County. One Sumter sees the Summit as a start to a long-term strategy to turn these trends around — the summit is just the beginning; it’s a call to action.
Sponsored by Georgia Power Co., the summit is part of a larger One Sumter initiative to support law enforcement and public safety through its GROW 2024 Strategic Plan. Findings from the summit will be utilized to drive additional work across the community, including the pending release of The Reformation Project documentary in March.
For more information about the Sumter County Gun Violence & Community Solutions Summit, contact One Sumter Executive Director Alicia Ledbetter at alicia@onesumter.org, or at (229) 322-3046.
One Sumter represents pledged contributions of more than 120 private business and industry partners, public sector entities and individual donations from residents throughout Sumter County. Its GROW 2024 Strategic Plan addresses four key priority areas: 1) economic & community development, 2) education & work force development, 3) leadership development & regional sustainability, and 4) entrepreneurship & talent development. One Sumter is dedicated to partnering across all segments of the community to meet stated goals and objectives of the five-year plan.
For more information about One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, visit www.onesumter.org.
