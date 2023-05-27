car wash.jpg

The planned May 25 opening of the Whistle Express Car Wash at 107 S. Westover Blvd. was pushed back to June 8 at 11 a.m., officials with the company announced.

The business will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

