Marty McLendon was honored for his work in Georgia’s agricultural community by having his name placed in the Official Congressional Record.

 File Photo

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has honored southwest Georgia farmer Marty McLendon for his work in Georgia’s agricultural community by placing his name in the Official Congressional Record.

McLendon currently serves on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Peanut Standards Board and on the board of Flint River Fresh, a nonprofit organization that helps low-income communities in Dougherty County access fresh fruits and vegetables.

