...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Marty McLendon was honored for his work in Georgia’s agricultural community by having his name placed in the Official Congressional Record.
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has honored southwest Georgia farmer Marty McLendon for his work in Georgia’s agricultural community by placing his name in the Official Congressional Record.
McLendon currently serves on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Peanut Standards Board and on the board of Flint River Fresh, a nonprofit organization that helps low-income communities in Dougherty County access fresh fruits and vegetables.
He also works as a district chairman for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District.
Ossoff said in his commendation of McLendon:
“Mr. President, I rise today to honor Marty McLendon for his dedication and unwavering commitment to Georgia’s agriculture community. Mr. McLendon has worked as a peanut farmer in Albany, Georgia, for the past 25 years, leading the Albany community in ensuring Georgia remains a top producer of quality peanuts. He continues this important work as a board member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Peanut Standards Board.
“Mr. McLendon also currently serves as district chairman of the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District and as a board member of Flint River Fresh, an Albany-based organization that helps low-income communities in Dougherty County and southwest Georgia access fresh fruits and vegetables.
“His work does not stop there. Mr. McLendon takes his commitment to public service to the next level by frequently opening his home to local events and gatherings — building community with his friends and neighbors.
“Mr. President, as Georgia’s U.S. Senator, it is my honor to commend Marty McLendon for his valiant service to the southwest Georgia community.”
