ALBANY — Ousted Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy, through his attorney, Maurice Luther King, has sent members of the Dougherty County Commission an anti litem notice that he intends to sue the board for $5 million.

McCoy and King announced earlier in the week their plans to bring charges against the county board for conduct at a public hearing at which they said McCoy was not given the opportunity to fully express his complaints because hearing administrator, Mark Anthony Scott, a retired Superior Court judge with the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, illegally denied them the opportunity to do so.

0
0
0
0
0