LEESBURG -- Asked about a possible return to politics, about running again for the seat on the Lee County Commission that he's held for the past 14 years, Rick Muggridge said that's something he's not considering.
But, Muggridge adds quickly, "I never say never."
A quirk in state law and a personal relocation dictated that the Lee County businessman and long-time commissioner vacate the seat on the board he's held for the past 14 years.
"I'm no longer qualified to serve in my district (4)," Muggridge said. "After 27 years in the same house -- and I can't believe those years went by so quickly -- my family and I moved into a new house we built on property we own.
"There will be a special election in November to determine who will serve the final two years of my current term."
The Muggridge family's move puts them -- for the time being -- in Lee County's District 3, Commission Chairman Billy Mathis' district. However, thanks to redistricting based on the 2020 Census numbers, Muggridge's new home will actually return to District 4 in 2024.
"Per (County Attorney Jimmy) Skipper, the new districts do not go into effect until the end of the term of the person representing each district," Muggridge said. "So the new district boundaries in District 4 won't be in effect until the two years of this current term are up."
Which begs the question: Will Muggridge seek a return to office in 2024?
"I don't think so," he said. "I never say never, but right now it's nothing I'm thinking about doing. I've had the last couple of weeks now as a 'citizen,' and I think I've adjusted."
Not that Muggridge won't miss the back-and-forth and the community service of being a commissioner.
"Oh, absolutely, I'll miss it," he said. "I absolutely loved every freakin' minute of it.
"I love local government -- that's why I'll never say never (about a return to politics)."
