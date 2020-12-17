ALBANY -- Nine members of Outdoor Network came together from Florida and Georgia this week to join other local volunteers with the Helping Hands Ending Hunger food giveaway at the Hope Center in Albany.
The opportunity to volunteer at such a critical time of the year was significant for the Outdoor Network team, as one of the volunteers noted, “One realizes how much more is needed in our communities for a simple meal.”
Outdoor Network has already agreed to sponsor a similar Helping Hands giveaway in March 2021.
Outdoor Network is a premiere dealer and distributor with more than 20 years of experience in the powersports and marine OEM parts industry. Outdoor Network is a parent company that includes ecommerce websites – Partzilla.com and Boats.net – as well as five brick-and-mortar dealerships spread across the United States. To date, the corporation’s ecommerce websites have shipped more than 5 million orders worldwide.
Current staff size at Outdoor Network exceeds 250 employees, and the organization has twice received Inc.’s Fastest Growing Company Award.
