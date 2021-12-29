featured Outdoor structure burns down in Branch Road fire By Tara Fletcher news@albanyherald.com Dec 29, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 1 of 4 Buy Now Albany firefighters douse the remains of an outdoor structure that burned to the ground in a fire on Branch Road Tuesday. Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher Buy Now The Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Branch Road late Tuesday afternoon. Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher Buy Now Firefighters retrieve equipment from an Albany Fire Department truck during a structure fire in Albany late Tuesday afternoon. ALBANY -- By the time the Albany Fire Department rolled up to battle an outdoor structure fire on Branch Road late Tuesday afternoon, the structure had already burned completely to the ground.

Fire department officials at the scene said they had no immediate information about the cause or estimated cost of the blaze. 