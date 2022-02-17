ALBANY – The Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority (ADICA) has announced the appointment of Colette Jenkins and Ry’Shari Burley as new members to its board of directors. Each member will serve a two-year term.
Jenkins is a former Georgia State Trooper and the co-owner of AE Jenkins Photography. She is the founder and executive director of Chosen to Conquer Inc., a nonprofit organization designed to help women impacted by multiple sclerosis, breast cancer and heart disease. She is also a member of the National MS Society and Greater Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Burley is the owner of the Burley and Allen ecommerce business. He also serves in the United States Army Reserves as a combat engineer and recently was appointed to the Albany Utility Board to complete the unexpired term of the late Stan Logue.
Eric Culbreth and Rachelle Scott also were reappointed as board members to complete another term.
The Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority was created by the state Legislature in 1977 and through enabling legislation was able to acquire and build properties to enhance the development of Albany and Dougherty County.
For more information about downtown development opportunities, contact the city's downtown manager at (229) 483-7665 or visit the www.albanyga.gov website.
