ALBANY — Two members of Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Kaylee Malone and Kendall Coleman, recently were named as the first recipients of the Louise Bailey Webb Scholarship. Both are 2021 graduates from local high schools: Malone of Monroe Comprehensive High School and Coleman of Westover Comprehensive High School. Both are active in the youth ministries of the church, in addition to having outstanding accomplishments in their respective school.
Malone was a member of the Student Advisory Board, Georgia Student Ambassadors, and was a dual-enrollment student through Albany Technical College while at Monroe. She will attend Georgia Southwestern University with a major in Middle Grades Education.
Coleman was a member of the National Honor Society throughout high school. He received the 2017 Star Student Award for all A’s at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy. He will attend Kennesaw State University with a major in Sport Management.
Both recipients will receive $1,000.
The scholarship is in memory of Louise Bailey Webb, who passed away in July 2020. She was a devoted member of Second Mt. Zion and a retiree of the Dougherty County School System. While not a product of the Dougherty County School System herself, all 10 of Webb’s children are graduates of Monroe Comprehensive High School. She was a strong advocate for education and for the pursuit of excellence.
Her children are sponsoring this annual scholarship through the church as a tribute to Webb’s legacy. They offered thanks to those who contributed to the scholarship fund at the time of their mother’s passing.
