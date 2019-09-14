ALBANY -- Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker will deliver the annual State of the College address on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the college's Kirkland Conference Center.
Parker will highlight economic distress indicators by region and county and the role that Albany Technical College will play in strengthening those indicators through education and work force development within the college’s seven-county service delivery area. The address will include statistics on the college’s enrollment, retention and graduation rates during the past year. Also in the presentation will be a look back at 2018-2019 accomplishments and a look forward to what’s ahead in 2020.
Parker’s remarks will outline new programs of study at the college and information about dual enrollment participation at both the high school level and in adult education.
Special guest Cayanna Good, assistant commissioner for adult education for the Technical College System of Georgia, will be on hand to give a preview of a new statewide initiative designed to help those 18 or older who have earned some high school or GED credits. The pilot will be launched early next year at four Georgia technical colleges, including Albany Tech. The initiative will be an innovative path for students to achieve high school equivalency while also earning technical certificates of credit and career-related diplomas. Students who successfully complete the program will be better prepared for the work force or they may choose to continue their education and obtain a college degree.
Albany Technical College, a public post-secondary institution in the Technical College System of Georgia, provides technical education and training support for the evolving work force needs of Southwest Georgia through traditional and online classroom settings. Albany Tech is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.