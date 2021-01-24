ALBANY -- My arm hurts this morning. Hurts like hell.
But the peace of mind that that pain brings makes for a trade-off I'd take any day.
Now before we get into this, let me say that I know my mug plastered on the front of the paper is about the last thing you want to see as you dig into your Frosted Flakes this morning. But there is, I promise, method to this momentary madness.
I went yesterday to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's Healthworks, on Third Avenue to get the first of my two COVID-19 vaccinations. And with my illogical -- yet very real -- fear of hypodermic needles, I can say that this is the first time I can remember looking forward to getting a shot. See, I'm not one of those "experts" who've figured out that this hoax of a virus that is moving in on a half-million kills in our country alone is nothing more than some evil plot ... whose perpetrator is kind of fuzzy. Was it political? The dreaded "Deep State?" Part of a world domination plot? A ploy by drug makers to extort billions out of desperate world leaders? Antifa or Rude Boys warfare?
And with literature on the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 19 clearly stating that "injection site pain" is one of the side effects listed as "risks" associated with the vaccine -- it's actually No. 1 on the list -- I certainly felt confident enough that the potential rewards (prevention of a deadly virus) outweighed the risks (tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, etc.) that all Americans face as the opportunity to get the vaccine becomes available.
I've written in this newspaper about the growing number of Albany Herald readers who have raved about the vaccine experience at Phoebe as they've registered for and received their vaccinations. My buddy Will Thault wrote a column about the experience as well. So there will be some who decide this article today teeters past the brink of overkill. I can read the squawks now ... "OK, OK, we get it. The vaccine is great and Phoebe is great at giving it. Now let's move on to more important things ... like how this election was stolen and how we all soon will have to register as card-carrying socialists/communists."
But here's why I relented to having that unglamorous photo (taken by Tara Dyer Stoyle) plastered on the front of this paper I love (Hey, Fletcher, we're trying to attract readers, not drive them away!), and why I am writing this. When Tara posted the picture on Facebook, within a matter of a couple of hours more than 130 people had responded to the photo. I'm sure some of the responses were mean-spirited (Facebook discourse being what it is), but some of the comments included questions about the vaccination program and how individuals might go about getting in on it.
Since the vaccinations have been pretty front-and-center in local news circles in recent weeks, many of us assume that everyone knows all about the shots, what they do, how to get them and everything else. But, realistically, there has been a good bit going on lately -- something about a special Senate election, the inauguration of a new president, an attempted violent overthrow of the Capitol. the NFL playoffs and such -- and a lot of people just have not kept up with the vaccination program.
Reading some of the Facebook questions, it dawned on me that -- and, I promise, no ego here -- there might be one person who decides, after seeing this rather unflattering photo, that he or she needs to find out more about this vaccine thing going on. And if that person does so, decides that since he or she is in the group eligible to receive the vaccine, then gets the shot and prevents him- or herself or someone he or she knows from getting COVID-19, then it all was worth it.
Sure, it would have been more effective if the photo subject were a) better looking and b) better loved. But sometimes you just have to take what you can get.
So, my unsolicited advice: Find out as much as you can about this deadly virus and efforts to combat it. If you're in the group eligible to take the vaccine -- and you don't believe it's part of a plot schemed up by a member of the aforementioned groups (or others), then go and get the shots. You might end up with a sore arm (or a headache or fever or "feeling unwell"), but you'll come away with the knowledge that you have actively taken part in efforts to end the pandemic and protect yourself and those you love from it.
