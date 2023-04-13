peanut commission.jpg

Georgia Peanut Commission

 Special Logo

TIFTON -- The Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors has approved $706,139 in research project funding for the 2023-24 research budget year, action taken during the commission’s March board meeting.

The research projects approved include 35 project proposals submitted from the University of Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags