Research Report Day on Feb. 8 provides growers and industry representatives an opportunity to hear the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects funded by the Georgia Peanut Commission in 2022.

 Special Photo: Georgia Peanut Commission

TIFTON -- The Georgia Peanut Commission will hold its annual Research Report Day Feb. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the National Environmentally Sound Production Agriculture Laboratory, located on the University of Georgia-Tifton campus at 2360 Rainwater Road. The event provides growers and industry representatives an opportunity to hear the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects funded by GPC in 2022.

“The commission works to wisely invest peanut farmers’ dollars into research projects across Georgia in an effort to reduce production input costs and improve agronomic techniques,” GPC Research Committee Chairman Donald Chase said in a news release. “Although some of the findings are preliminary, the projects are exciting, and many times new recommendations or observations are announced.”

