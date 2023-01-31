Research Report Day on Feb. 8 provides growers and industry representatives an opportunity to hear the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects funded by the Georgia Peanut Commission in 2022.
TIFTON -- The Georgia Peanut Commission will hold its annual Research Report Day Feb. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the National Environmentally Sound Production Agriculture Laboratory, located on the University of Georgia-Tifton campus at 2360 Rainwater Road. The event provides growers and industry representatives an opportunity to hear the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects funded by GPC in 2022.
“The commission works to wisely invest peanut farmers’ dollars into research projects across Georgia in an effort to reduce production input costs and improve agronomic techniques,” GPC Research Committee Chairman Donald Chase said in a news release. “Although some of the findings are preliminary, the projects are exciting, and many times new recommendations or observations are announced.”
GPC awarded $795,205 to peanut research facilities in the state during 2022. This effort funded 37 research projects from the University of Georgia, the USDA Agricultural Research Service, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Fort Valley State University. The research programs primarily focus on peanut breeding, conservation methods, irrigation and water management, as well as pests, weed and disease management.
The agenda for the GPC Research Report Day is available online at www.gapeanuts.com. All research reports will be available online following the GPC Research Report Day.
