Oct. 31 and Halloween mark the beginning of the weight-gain season, the time of year when the average American gains the most weight. We survived the last year and a half, now we just need to survive the holiday season.
For a lot of us, controlling our sugar consumption can be one of the best ways to help ward off the horrors of becoming a weight-gain statistic.
When times are tough, there’s nothing quite like eating our comfort foods to take the edge off. Not surprisingly, since the COVID-19 pandemic, sweets and processed food sales have skyrocketed. Indulging in a treat every so often can be comforting, but if you overdo it, the damage from eating all that processed sugar may “snack” up on you, and not just in the form of weight gain. While some sugar is essential and our body’s main source of energy, overconsumption of sugar can have extremely negative effects on our bodies.
Elevated blood sugar can damage blood vessels. That damage shows up as inflammation, which can affect joints and cartilage and contribute to swelling. Chronic inflammation has been linked to all kinds of conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and arthritis. Eating a lot of sugar may also cause you to crave it more. Studies on mice have shown that sugar triggers a release in the brain of the feel-good neurotransmitter dopamine. If you’re feeling trapped by your sugar cravings lately, have no fear. Here are some tips to help you resist.
Pack your meals and snacks with nutrients: There are many ways to reduce the amount of refined sugar we consume. Eat fresh foods and avoid fast foods and other processed foods. Fresh foods contain the appropriate balance of fiber and unrefined sugar to help maintain a stable blood sugar level our body needs for energy. Avoid drinks that have a high-sugar content like sodas, juices and sports drinks. Consuming one 12-ounce can of soda every day may equal 15 pounds of weight gain over a year.
Have fiber with those sweets: When you’re feeling down and eat sugar, that quick dopamine hit can make you feel better temporarily. To deal with the sugar you’ve just consumed, your pancreas produces the hormone insulin, which helps glucose get into cells to be used for energy. But when you eat too much sugar regularly, you can develop insulin resistance, a precursor for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes that prevents cells from using glucose as they should.
Insulin resistance can make you feel like you’re hungry all the time. One way to eat something sweet without a big insulin spike is to do it with fiber. Fruits contain naturally occurring sugar, as well as an important balance of fiber. Fiber has a moderating effect on the way sugar moves through the body. Natural sugars in fruits are part of a complex carbohydrate package that provides fuel and energy for your body.
Don’t keep it in the house: Does it ever feel like the ice cream is shouting your name from the freezer? You can’t eat what you don’t buy, so remind yourself that if sweets end up in your grocery cart, they’re probably going to end up in your mouth, too. If you happen to live in the same house as someone who wants sweets for their own consumption, ask them to hide them from you.
Ask yourself if you are truly hungry: If you find yourself confronting a craving, stop and think before you go searching for that sweet treat. Ask yourself if you’re hungry, bored, stressed, or whether you really want it.
Sleep 7-8 hours per night: Research suggests that when you’re sleep-deprived, stress hormones rise. Insufficient sleep may also lead you to make unhealthy food choices. When we’re tired, the body wants energy, which can lead us to reach for what’s easy, or whatever’s around.
Stay hydrated: Being well-nourished also means being well-hydrated. Dehydration is often mistaken for hunger, which can lead to eating. The best drink for hydration is zero-calorie plain water.
Get active: We know a regular exercise program can result in improved health, feelings of well-being, and weight loss, but it can also help reduce our sugar cravings. Something as simple as moving your body could help you feel less desire for sweets. Studies have suggested that even short brisk walks can curb sugar cravings.
Scaling back on sweets may feel scary initially. The first week you cut back, cravings are inevitable. If you can go without refined sugar for even a week, those cravings really do decrease. So enjoy your Halloween, but remember that candy should be a treat. Treats are occasional indulgencies. Consuming it daily will be a bad trick to play on your fitness and health.
