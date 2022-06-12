ALBANY – Oxford Construction will begin its work Tuesday on Phase B of the Albany T-SPLOST Resurfacing Plan. The contract is for 180 days, but the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.
For any questions, contact Scott Tennison or Don McCook at the city of Albany Public Works Department at (229) 302-1800.
Below is a copy of the order in which the roads are to be paved.
1. Madison Street to Harvey Road
2. Nelson Avenue (Scroggins Avenue to Harvey Road)
3. Scroggins Avenue (South Madison Street to Harvey Road)
4. Medlock Ave. (South Madison Street to cul-de-sac)
5. Whitehead Drive (Radium Springs Road to Vick Street)
6. Cannon Circle (Cannon Avenue to cul-de-sac)
7. Tulsa Lane (Newton Road to Sunny Lane)
8. Moab Road (Newton Road to Gadsden Road)
9. Elm Street (West Gordon Avenue to dead end)
10. Montego Court (Mobile Avenue to Montego Court)
11. Montego Court (cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac)
12. Mercantile Drive (Moultrie Roiad to cul-de-sac)
13. Campbell St. (Nona Drive to South Central Street)
14. Blaylock Street (Clark Avenue to Evelyn Avenue)
15. East Fourth Avenue (Blaylock Street to Jordan Street)
16. Acker Avenue (Edgewood Lane to Greenwood Lane)
17. Gary Avenue (Edgewood Lane to Greenwood Lane)
18. West Highland Avenue (Davis Street to Poplar Street)
19. South McKinley Street (Highland Avenue to Lincoln Avenue)
20. Lincoln Avenue (South Jackson Street to South Slappey Boulevard)
21. Drexel Street (West Gordon Avenue to dead end)
22. St. Andrews Drive (West Gordon Ave. to dead end)
23. Phillips Drive (South Westover Boulevard to dead end)
24. Pawnee Court (Indian Creek Drive to cul-de-sac)
25. Bison Lane (cul-de sac to cul-de sac)
26. Warrior Court (Indian Creek Drive to cul-de-sac)
27. Nottingham Way (Whispering Pines to Stuart Avenue)
28. Wisteria Court (Devon Drive to cul-de-sac)
29. Ember Court (Regalwood Drive to cul-de-sac)
30. Regalwood Drive (Westgate Drive to cul-de-sac)
31. Coventry Road (Beattie Road to Trowbridge Drive)
32. Millsbee Lane (Wexford Drive to subdivision gate)
