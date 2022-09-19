ALBANY -- Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech.
After weeks of wrangling with the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission that pushed the project to the outer limits of what Phoebe Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said was the absolute deadline for getting the $40 million Living and Learning Community ready for fall 2024 classes at Albany Tech, Steiner said the city gave Phoebe the go-ahead to move forward with the project Monday morning.
"We got the word from the city this morning: 'The injunction has been lifted, you can proceed,'" Steiner said as construction crews mobilized at the site adjacent to Phoebe's main Albany campus. "The city told us to go, so we're going.
“Friday’s clear and decisive Dougherty Superior Court ruling dissolved the injunction and dismissed the appeal that had blocked progress on the Living and Learning Community project on Phoebe’s main campus. This morning, we were advised by the city of Albany that stop-work orders have been withdrawn and there is nothing to delay the project any further. Therefore, work is restarting today, as we try to get back onto the tight timeline required for this vital project.”
Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw, who had OK'd the Historic Preservation Commission's request for an injunction to stop work on the project a week ago after the Albany City Commission voted unanimously to overturn the HPC's 4-3 vote not to grant Certificates of Appropriateness for work in the city's Historic District, ruled Friday that the HPC has no standing in the case.
As a body appointed by the Albany and Dougherty commissions, Darrisaw said in her ruling, the suit brought by the Historic Preservation Commission to halt the project was, in effect, the city suing itself.
HPC Commission Chairman Bryant Harden signed the name of that group's attorney, Phil Cannon, to a request to appeal Darrisaw's ruling to the state court of appeals, but the city said Phoebe had the right and permission to start work on the project Monday.
Workers started demolition work on two of five structures that are to be torn down for the project and began removing the facade of the former Albany High/Albany Middle School building that will be incorporated into the design of the new Living and Learning Community building. That building will feature nursing education classrooms on the first floor, and 80 residential units on the second and third floors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.