Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner gets a bird's-eye view of ongoing construction projects at the hospital from atop Phoebe's parking deck, which includes a helicopter landing pad.
Most of the work on Phoebe's Trauma/Critical Tower to this point has been underground.
Workers on the joint Phoebe/Albany Technical College Living & Learning Community project have "made up significant ground" after the project got off to a slow start.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany is in the midst of two major construction projects that Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said are "on target and on budget."
ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner is probably only half-joking when he says, in response to a comment about how cool it must be to watch ongoing construction on the joint Phoebe/Albany Technical College Living & Learning Community project outside his window, "No, it's frustrating. I want to see more progress."
Steiner's mock impatience aside, the Living & Learning project and work on Phoebe's Trauma/Critical Care Tower are "on target and on budget," the hospital executive said while discussing the twin projects Friday.
"Actually, things are going well on both projects," Steiner said. "We lost some time getting the Living & Learning project going, but we've made up significant ground. And while you don't see things going vertically on the Trauma/Critical Care Tower, I'd say about 95% of the below-ground work is done. And that's vital to the project."
Part of the underground work on the tower includes the "piering" work, the drilling and pouring of more than 300 holes that, when they reach bedrock, are filled with concrete.
"Given the limestone in the ground around the hospital, piering is a huge concern," Steiner said. "During the drilling, fissures might form, so the concrete must fill those as well. "But that's going well with this tower. We learned from the construction of Tower 2; when it was built, the piering went $2 million over budget. We got the (engineer's) estimate on the piering for this project and added a half-million dollars to the budget, just in case."
The Phoebe CEO said construction watchers can expect "significant progress" on both projects in the next six months.
"All indications are that the Living & Learning Community will be completed a year from now," he said. "We'll have the first floor completed during the first quarter of '24 and the top floors completed around this time of year. To certify the project, the first floor of the project must be completed in the first quarter.
"We expect to have a 'topping-out' ceremony for the tower by November of this year and plan to move in next summer. When we complete work on the tower, the current emergency area will be completely gutted and renovated. That's expected to take another eight months to complete."
Steiner said the projects are vital for the "$900 million organization" that "spends $2.3 million every day to keep running." A recent Georgia Hospital Association report showed that Phoebe had a $1.8 billion impact on Albany and southwest Georgia in 2021.
"What that means is $1.8 billion in direct spending -- and 11,000 total jobs -- in the region would go away if this hospital went away," Steiner said. "Phoebe, as the report shows, continues to have a lasting impact on this region's economy."
