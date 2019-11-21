ALBANY – Albany State University will honor more than 600 graduates at the university's 2019 fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, at the Albany Civic Center. The procession begins at 9:30 a.m.
J. Scott Steiner will serve as the keynote speaker. President and chief executive officer of Phoebe Putney Health System, Steiner joined the Phoebe family in March 2019. For the past 12 years, he has served as an executive with Tenet Healthcare Corporation – one of the country’s largest health care organizations. He previously served as CEO of four Tenet hospitals in Detroit. Steiner began his career in health care administration as director of Physician Network and Development for a hospital in East St. Louis, Ill. in 1992.
Raised in St. Louis, Steiner graduated from Missouri State University before earning a master of business administration degree with a health services emphasis from Webster University in St. Louis.
Additional commencement-related activities scheduled include:
-- Fall 2018 Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony, 3 p.m., Dec. 13, Building C, Room 266 (West Campus). The program will recognize students who are completing various health science programs.
-- Fall 2019 Nursing Pinning Ceremony, 5 p.m., Dec. 13, Building C, Room 266 (West Campus). The program will recognize senior nursing students.
-- Fall 2019 Professional Embracing Novice (PENning) Ceremony, 5 p.m., Dec. 13, Billy C. Black Building Auditorium (East Campus). The program is designed to prepare future educators for the transition from college to the classroom. During the ceremony, veteran educators will pin the novice educators who are entering the education field.