ALBANY — Evelyn Olenick, the senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, has been named as an editorial board member for American Nurse Journal, the official journal for the American Nurses Association. Olenick’s three-year term began on Nov. 1.
As a member of the American Nurse Journal editorial board, Olenick’s duties include helping to guide the journal’s strategic direction by sharing her knowledge, providing content expertise related to articles and special projects, connecting potential authors with the editorial staff, and serving as an ambassador for the journal in the nursing community.
“I’m very passionate about nursing and the vital role we play in the health care system,” Olenick said in a Phoebe news release. “This is a great opportunity to continue to spread the great work nurses do every day and advancements of the profession. I’m very excited to be a part of the editorial board for American Nurse Journal.”
Olenick holds a doctor of nursing practice degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.; a master of science degree in Nursing from the University of Akron; and both a bachelor of science and associate’s degrees in Nursing from Youngstown State University. She holds ANCC Nursing Executive Advanced-Board Certification and is a member of several professional nursing organizations, including a board member for the Georgia Organization of Nurse Leaders, Albany Technical College, State Workforce Development Board and Georgia Nurses Foundation.
American Nurse Journal is the official, clinically and career-focused journal of the ANA. The printed journal reaches more than 175,000 nurses in a multitude of specialties and practice settings, and the website serves nearly 4 million visitors each year. American Nurse Journal is a peer-reviewed journal indexed in the Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature. As the only full-service professional organization representing the nation’s 4 million Registered Nurses, ANA is a recognized and respected voice that shapes nursing practice standards and defines the code of ethics for the profession.
