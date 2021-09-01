ALBANY -- With a stunning 24 deaths at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities over a five-day period, southwest Georgians have learned not to be so quick to assume lower COVID numbers are necessarily good news these days.
But with the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus still raging across the region, state and nation on Wednesday, the numbers at Phoebe facilities were at least encouraging.
A total of 176 patients were being treated Wednesday at Phoebe facilities in Albany (145), Americus (28) and Sylvester (3). That number is down from 183 on Tuesday.
With many across the country refusing to take what has been effective vaccines for petty and political reasons, Phoebe and health care officials across the region continue to urge southwest Georgians to take the only action that's proven to fight off or prevent the virus: getting one of three vaccines widely available at no cost.
In a series of personal glimpses of the front-line workers at Phoebe facilities that the health care system is calling "Behind the Mask," Abdi Abdullahi, who works in the Phoebe laboratory, said, "We (in the lab) play an important role. We don't want the patients spreading the virus in the hospital. Containing it is essential. A big part of our daily workload is COVID-19 testing."
