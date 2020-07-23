ALBANY -- The significant upturn of COVID-19 patients admitted to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital over the last several days is partially due to local transmission, but some of the new patients admitted to Phoebe were brought to Albany from other hospitals, Phoebe officials announced Thursday.
A news release from Phoebe Health System showed that 61 COVID-positive patients -- down from 64 last Thursday -- are currently being treated in the hospital.
“Since late June, our trendline of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been moving upward, and that increase has been more pronounced over the last week or two," Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. "This upward trend is primarily due to an increase in local transmission of the virus, though we have admitted patients transferred from other hospitals.
"Phoebe is fortunate to have strong working relationships with hospitals across Georgia. In early April when COVID-19 was at its peak here locally, we were grateful that hospitals throughout our region were willing to help ensure patients received the level of care they needed by accepting patient transfers when our ICUs were at capacity. Over the last few weeks, we have returned the favor by accepting patients from multiple Georgia hospitals when they needed assistance. That kind of cooperation and our close partnership with the state will be vital to our continued coordinated and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
As of noon Thursday, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers included:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 61;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 11;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered: 504;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 113;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 32.
Like other state elected and health care officials, Steiner encouraged southwest Georgians to keep following protocols set up to lessen the spread of the virus.
"All Georgians need to continue to do their part to protect themselves and others from the virus by wearing masks, socially distancing, practicing proper hand hygiene and following other guidance of public health officials” he said.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
