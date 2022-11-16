leapfrog.jpg

ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, the hospital's seventh straight Leapfrog "A." The recognition celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

“While I have only been at Phoebe a short time, I was immediately impressed by our team’s commitment to safety, excellence and continued improvement, as evidenced by another Leapfrog ‘A’ safety grade,” Phoebe CEO Deb Angerami said in a news release. “I am a passionate advocate for patients, and I look forward to building on our success to improve our patients’ experiences at Phoebe and enhance the breadth and quality of the services we provide.”

