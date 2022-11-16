ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, the hospital's seventh straight Leapfrog "A." The recognition celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
“While I have only been at Phoebe a short time, I was immediately impressed by our team’s commitment to safety, excellence and continued improvement, as evidenced by another Leapfrog ‘A’ safety grade,” Phoebe CEO Deb Angerami said in a news release. “I am a passionate advocate for patients, and I look forward to building on our success to improve our patients’ experiences at Phoebe and enhance the breadth and quality of the services we provide.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and work force for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”