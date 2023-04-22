deb 0.jpg

Phoebe CEO Deb Angerami

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY – As part of National Donate Life Month, Phoebe Putney Health System is working to raise awareness about donation and encourage southwest Georgians to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. According to Donate Life Georgia, more than 5,000 Georgians are currently in need of an organ transplant and more than 17 Americans die every day while waiting for a transplant.

“Life is so precious. At Phoebe, we are committed to compassionately caring for patients and families during end-of-life situations," Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami said in a news release. "And when organ donation may be possible, we guide families through the process if their loved one has made a decision to save the lives of others through organ donation." 

Tags