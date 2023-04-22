ALBANY – As part of National Donate Life Month, Phoebe Putney Health System is working to raise awareness about donation and encourage southwest Georgians to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. According to Donate Life Georgia, more than 5,000 Georgians are currently in need of an organ transplant and more than 17 Americans die every day while waiting for a transplant.
“Life is so precious. At Phoebe, we are committed to compassionately caring for patients and families during end-of-life situations," Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami said in a news release. "And when organ donation may be possible, we guide families through the process if their loved one has made a decision to save the lives of others through organ donation."
Other than living kidney donations, organ donation typically occurs after an injury that results in brain death. Hospitals are required to contact their local organ recovery organization any time someone passes away so that donation may be considered.
“We work closely with Lifelink of Georgia, the recovery organization that serves hospitals throughout our state," Angerami said. "We are proud to have a nearly 100% referral rate, meaning we properly initiate the protocol to determine if potential donors meet federal guidelines for donation."
In 2022, 10 patients at PPMH donated a total of 28 organs. The hospital also had 15 tissue donors – a significant increase over the previous year. Each tissue donation can help up to 75 patients.
“Our chaplaincy team is always available to provide spiritual and emotional support to families dealing with the death of a loved one,” the Rev. Joey Holland, PPMH's interim manager of Chaplaincy Services, said. “We take extra steps with families when organ donation is being considered to ensure they understand the process and know the facts. We also conduct Honor Walks when families request them as a way to pay tribute to the donors and their families and recognize their gift of life."
While individuals can easily sign up to be an organ donor when they renew their driver’s license, Donate Life encourages individuals to register their decision through the National Donate Life Registry, which is done at www.donatelifegeorgia.org.
