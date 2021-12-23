ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System is planning to embark on the largest set of construction projects on its main campus in 14 years. It took a major early step in the process Tuesday night when the Albany City Commission approved a request to close part of West Fourth Avenue permanently to make way for the projects that would include a new emergency and trauma center, a new neonatal intensive care unit and an additional critical care unit.
The road closure will not affect other property owners and will have minimal impact on traffic since the vast majority of vehicles travelling on the 400 block of West Fourth are going to the hospital.
“We are grateful to city commissioners for their unanimous vote that paves the way for this plan, which we believe is vital to our community’s health, well-being and growth," Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin said. "We are committed to working closely with city leaders and planners as we move forward with the projects."
With the road closure approval, the PPMH Board of Directors can move forward with a vote on the projects, followed by applications to the Georgia Department of Community Health for certificate of need approvals. Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner said the projects are a major advancement toward fulfilling Phoebe Focus goals that the health system unveiled in August 2019.
“As part of our Phoebe Focus strategic plan, we pledged a $250 million investment in new facilities, services and technology to elevate the health care available to the people of southwest Georgia," Steiner said.
Other Phoebe Focus initiatives include:
-- Achieving the goal of ensuring all inpatients in all Phoebe hospitals are cared for in private rooms;
-- Opening a new urgent care clinic in Lee County;
-- Putting two mobile wellness clinics on the roads;
-- Moving Phoebe Dermatology & Plastic Surgery to an expanded, stand-alone facility;
-- Beginning a project to significantly expand and upgrade Phoebe Orthopaedics;
-- Re-opening Phoebe Obstetrics and Gynecology of Americus;
-- Signing a new clinical affiliation agreement with Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to expand access to pediatric specialty care
Phoebe has also undertaken other major improvements that were not specifically outlined in the original Phoebe Focus investments, including opening the Phoebe Simulation & Innovation Center. It is one of the finest and most advanced training centers on a hospital campus in the country and is a vital part of Phoebe’s commitment to patient safety and work force development.
“We’re extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish since we announced our Phoebe Focus initiative, despite all we have faced through the COVID crisis," Steiner said. "Everything we are doing is focused on our patients and improving the level of care and service we provide them, and we are excited about what is to come in the future."
